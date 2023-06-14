Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.21. Unico American shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 108,303 shares.
Unico American Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.
About Unico American
Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.
