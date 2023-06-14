Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Decreased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.3 %

UL stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.