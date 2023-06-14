Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UL opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

