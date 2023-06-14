United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.83

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and traded as high as $19.00. United Bancshares shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1,281 shares.

United Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

United Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Bancshares

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.91% of United Bancshares worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

