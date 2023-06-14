United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1,436.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $410.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.96.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

