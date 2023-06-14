UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 130,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $69,429,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 807.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 299,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,906,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $491.33 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $457.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

