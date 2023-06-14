Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
