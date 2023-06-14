Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.45

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as low as $6.07. Urban One shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 153,213 shares trading hands.

Urban One Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $295.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 45,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Urban One by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

