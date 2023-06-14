Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN opened at $249.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.81 and a 200-day moving average of $243.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.16 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.81%.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

