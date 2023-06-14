Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 781.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,637,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after purchasing an additional 208,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

