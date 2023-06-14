Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,296 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17,068.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 232,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after buying an additional 208,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.77.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

