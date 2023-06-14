Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 2.5% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $434.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $435.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.08.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

