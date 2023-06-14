Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.