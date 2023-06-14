Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.20.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.