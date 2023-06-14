VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VAT Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded VAT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

VAT Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of VACNY opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

