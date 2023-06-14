VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.08

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $2.62. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 47,040 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.
Insider Transactions at VBI Vaccines
In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 212,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $467,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,072,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 34,516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 3,663.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122,534 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
Read More
