Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

VRNT stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -748.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Verint Systems has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.01.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,463,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,085,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,978,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,463,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,978,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,586.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.