Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,284,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,706 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $226,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $217.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $224.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,692 shares of company stock worth $3,979,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

