Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $73,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

