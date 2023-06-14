Victrex (LON:VCT) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,280 to GBX 2,090. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Victrex traded as low as GBX 1,361 ($17.03) and last traded at GBX 1,367 ($17.10), with a volume of 166219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,537 ($19.23).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VCT. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Melling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($18.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($18,993.99). In other news, insider Martin Court acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.14) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,486.49). Also, insider Ian Melling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,518 ($18.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($18,993.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,609 shares of company stock worth $2,450,085. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Victrex Stock Down 11.1 %

Victrex Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,575.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,670.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,646.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 13.42 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,228.92%.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Further Reading

