Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,090 by Analysts at Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,280 ($28.53) to GBX 2,090 ($26.15) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.89) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($28.78) to GBX 2,050 ($25.65) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Victrex Price Performance

Victrex stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. Victrex has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

