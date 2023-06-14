Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.22. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $25.71.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

