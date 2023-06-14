Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Vishay Precision Group worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Precision Group

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $412,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 477,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,617.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $501.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the provision of precision measurement and sensing technologies. The firm serves a diverse array of industries and markets, including industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, Measurement Systems, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

