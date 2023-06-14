Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
VTLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Vital Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $800.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $109.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vital Energy Company Profile
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
