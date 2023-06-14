Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VTLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $800.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $109.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.