VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,675 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.15% of VMware worth $79,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VMware by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $447,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after buying an additional 186,229 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VMW opened at $140.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average of $122.91. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

