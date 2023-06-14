Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PETWW) Trading Up 3.7%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 25,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 44,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

