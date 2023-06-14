Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,529,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT stock opened at $155.30 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $418.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.