Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,760 shares during the period. Webster Financial comprises approximately 5.0% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $32,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Webster Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Webster Financial stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

