Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Lifted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE WFC opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

