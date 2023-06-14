West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83,751 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $253,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

WST stock opened at $357.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $376.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.47.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.