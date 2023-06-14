Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,437,631,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.