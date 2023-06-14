Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Update

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wharf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS WARFY opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Wharf has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88.
Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.
