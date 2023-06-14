WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.99

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.99 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 28.81 ($0.36). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 29.02 ($0.36), with a volume of 289,773 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 28.99. The firm has a market cap of £18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $18,678,240,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.