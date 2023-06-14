WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WNS by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of WNS by 496.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of WNS by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WNS has a 12-month low of $68.13 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNS. Wedbush raised their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

