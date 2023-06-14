Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $87.92 and a 1 year high of $135.35.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

