Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.86.

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Woodward Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 265.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward stock opened at $113.46 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $116.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.