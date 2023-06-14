Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.19.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.44. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of -207.83, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,090 shares of company stock worth $15,747,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,065,000 after buying an additional 42,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

