WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Down 50.3% in May

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,700.0 days.
WUXIF stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.41.
