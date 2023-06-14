WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Down 50.3% in May

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,700.0 days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

WUXIF stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

