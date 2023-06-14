WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 469.7% in May

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 469.7% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

WXXWY stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman), Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the discovery, development and manufacture of biologics services. Its services include testing; clinical drug substance cGMP manufacture; commercial drug substance cGMP manufacture; drug product cGMP fill and finish; antibody drug conjugates; regulatory affairs; and technologies and platforms.

