WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 469.7% in May

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 469.7% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance
WXXWY stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
