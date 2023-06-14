Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Update

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,751,400 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the May 15th total of 1,928,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Xiabuxiabu Catering Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Company Profile

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

