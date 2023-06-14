Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yamaha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Yamaha Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. Yamaha has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $44.09.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.