Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Update

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Yamato Stock Performance

Shares of YATRY stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Yamato has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18.

Yamato Company Profile

Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies and subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and Others. The Retail segment handles home delivery business for individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The Corporate segment deals with transportation business for large-scale corporate customers; operation of distribution centers; customs clearance business; and air transportation agency business.

