Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Update

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Yamato Stock Performance
Shares of YATRY stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Yamato has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18.
Yamato Company Profile
