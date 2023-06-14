Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
