Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

