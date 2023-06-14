Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Down 98.7% in May

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
OTCMKTS YNGFF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Yangzijiang Financial has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.27.
