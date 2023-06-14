Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the May 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.33.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.1375 per share. This is a boost from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

