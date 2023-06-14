YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 60.5% in May

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

About YASKAWA Electric

(Get Rating)

See Also

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.