YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 60.5% in May

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77.
About YASKAWA Electric
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.