YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Down 60.5% in May

Jun 14th, 2023

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:YASKY opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77.

About YASKAWA Electric

(Get Rating)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

