YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

YIT Oyj Price Performance

YIT Oyj stock opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.56. YIT Oyj has a 52 week low of C$1.05 and a 52 week high of C$1.23.

YIT Oyj Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. YIT Oyj’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YIT Oyj Company Profile

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of YIT Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

YIT Oyj engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following segments: Housing Finland and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEE); Housing Russia; Business Premises; Infrastructure; Partnership Properties; and Other Items. The Housing Finland & CEE segment constructs and develops apartments and entire residential areas.

