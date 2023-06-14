Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

