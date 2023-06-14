Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.11

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as low as C$2.06. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 35,074 shares.

Zentek Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$214.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.11.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

