Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zhongsheng Group Price Performance
Shares of ZSHGY stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. Zhongsheng Group has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $76.46.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhongsheng Group (ZSHGY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.