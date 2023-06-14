Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

Shares of ZSHGY stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. Zhongsheng Group has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $76.46.

Get Zhongsheng Group alerts:

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.